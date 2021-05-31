Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.