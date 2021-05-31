Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

