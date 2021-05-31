Xponance Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Match Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $143.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.