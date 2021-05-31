Xponance Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.