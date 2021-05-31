Xponance Inc. Sells 33,472 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,472 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $83.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.