Xponance Inc. Sells 7,727 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,909.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,478,994.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,966,955.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,302 shares of company stock worth $45,150,095. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $143.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.69 and its 200 day moving average is $160.23. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 230.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.