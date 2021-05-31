Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YRI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 272,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.31. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$9.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$51,079.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

