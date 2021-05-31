yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74,466.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $227.46 million and approximately $74,466.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00083644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00019973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.01041036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.09 or 0.09680548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00091340 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,675,014,104 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

