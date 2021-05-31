Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

NYSE IR opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.38 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

