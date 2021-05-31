Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,036,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.73. 1,021,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,942. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.