Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce sales of $88.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.60 million and the highest is $90.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $376.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $379.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $546.99 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $16.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -41.44. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23.

In other Skillz news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

