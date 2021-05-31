Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.05 Million

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce $61.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $63.00 million. TechTarget posted sales of $34.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $240.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.95 million to $250.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $271.86 million, with estimates ranging from $261.47 million to $287.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,069.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,237 shares of company stock worth $6,005,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.31. 82,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,956. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.