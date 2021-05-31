Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Teradata reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradata by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.87. 443,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 478.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

