Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. The First of Long Island also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Monday. 35,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,680. The company has a market cap of $535.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.59. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

