Zacks: Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $61.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.83 million. Bill.com reported sales of $42.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $221.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,055.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,326 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,533. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $148.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.61 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

