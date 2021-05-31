Zacks: Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 461.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $66.92 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

