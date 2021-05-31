Zacks: Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

