Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBAI. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LBAI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 114,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

