Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Shares of LGND traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,829. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

