Zacks: Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce $60.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.01 million and the highest is $61.30 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $53.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $240.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 517,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.50. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.87.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

