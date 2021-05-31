Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.