Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce $128.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.01 million to $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $523.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 420,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.