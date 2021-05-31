Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce $128.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.01 million to $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $523.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 420,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.