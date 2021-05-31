Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $359.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

