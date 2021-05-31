Zacks: Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $132.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.49. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.