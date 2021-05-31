Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Vertiv also reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,347. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

