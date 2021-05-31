Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce sales of $134.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.90 million and the highest is $141.40 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $724.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.10 million to $937.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCEI. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter.

BCEI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,759. The company has a market capitalization of $895.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 2.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

