Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.78 and the highest is $5.69. Charter Communications posted earnings of $3.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $19.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $20.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $27.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.92.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $694.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $667.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.59. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

