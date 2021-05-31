Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

ET stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 15,469,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,385,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.52. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

