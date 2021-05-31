Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to post sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 2,812,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

