Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.62. Itron posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,337 shares of company stock valued at $117,280. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

