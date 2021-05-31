Zacks: Brokerages Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 545,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,585. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.