Zacks: Brokerages Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to announce $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.28 million. VSE posted sales of $168.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $695.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSEC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. 30,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

