Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Hold

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. 149,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 516,213 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

