Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

