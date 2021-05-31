Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Sell

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $51,178,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Galecto
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
Featured Story: How to track put option volume
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.