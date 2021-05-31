Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Sell

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ GLTO traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $5.31. 125,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,073. The stock has a market cap of $134.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. Galecto has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $51,178,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

