Zealium (NZL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58,558.18

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $58,558.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.28 or 0.00783676 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,403,004 coins and its circulating supply is 16,403,004 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

