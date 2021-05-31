Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,964 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 112.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 782,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $948,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,250,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517,689. The company has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

