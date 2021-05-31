Zevin Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 16.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,723 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $73.75. 568,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

