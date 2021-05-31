Zevin Asset Management LLC Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.53. 44,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,459. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

