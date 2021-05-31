Zevin Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 3.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,936 shares of company stock worth $9,138,627. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.60. 2,750,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

