Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $768.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 6,151.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 1,928.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 220.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $118.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 739.36, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.86. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

