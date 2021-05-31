Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $168.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.