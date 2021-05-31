Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZIXI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $396.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

