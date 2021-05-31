Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE LL opened at $22.78 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

