Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $101,000 Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $245,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $473,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 84.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

