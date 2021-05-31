Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $10,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $4,271,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NX opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $895.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

