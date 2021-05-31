Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,592 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACK. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

