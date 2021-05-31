Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,347 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1,426.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 141,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 132,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLOW. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $43.85 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

