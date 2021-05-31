Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,984 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

MX opened at $23.70 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

