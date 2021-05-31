Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AQB opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.09.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. Equities analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

